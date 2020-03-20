Chandigarh Confirms 5 Coronavirus Cases So Far, Young Female Who Returned From UK Source of Outbreak

Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, March 20: A total of five coronavirus cases were confirmed so far in the union territory of Chandigarh by the authorities on Friday. The source of outbreak is said to be a "young female" who returned from the United Kingdom. The persons whom she closely interacted with had subsequently contracted the COVID-19 virus. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The five coronavirus patients are currently being treated under isolation, said a top official. Among those who have tested positive for coronavirus include the mother, brother and cook of the female patient who recently returned from England, said Manoj Parida, Adviser to Administrator Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.

"Till now, 5 individuals have been tested positive for #COVID19 in Chandigarh. First case is of a young female (who had returned from England), who was found positive yesterday. Further, three individuals (including her mother, brother and cook) who came in contact with the patient have also been tested positive. A new case of a woman who was earlier admitted in PGI (returned from UK) has also been tested positive," Paradia said.

Update by ANI

The number of coronavirus cases spiralled to 223 in India on Friday, with Maharashtra topping the list among all other provinces. The state has so far recorded 52 COVID-19 positive cases. The country has so far recorded four deaths - all senior citizens - one each in Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra.