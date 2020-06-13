Chennai: Around 90 Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital Test Covid-19 Positive in Past 10 Days

Chennai, June 13: Around 90 doctors at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital tested coronavirus positive in 10 days, said an official, here on Saturday. "Over 10 days about 80-90 doctors have tested positive for coronavirus. Barring a miniscule number of Covid-19 treating doctors, the remaining belonged to various other departments," the official told IANS.

On the shortage of physicians, the official said around 300 doctors had been transferred to the hospital from various other places. The hospital was increasing the Covid-19 ward strength by adding 500 more beds, he said and added, the additional beds would be ready in a day or two. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: More Than 30,000 Doctors Volunteer to Join Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

It's really physically taxing for doctors and nurses at Covid-19 wards in the government hospitals in the state. "It has been three months since we slept, ate properly. We also don't have any proper interaction with family members. The interactions with the family are via WhatsApp and other modes," the official said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).