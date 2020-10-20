Chennai, October 20: The Chennai Corporation officials on Tuesday sealed Kumaran Silks shop in Thiyagaraya Nagar. The action was taken, as shop owners allowed overcrowding and did not follow COVID-19 protocol. The video of a huge crowd inside the shop went viral on social media.

The Chennai Corporation also asked the other shop owners to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, It tweeted, “A shop in Tnagar has been #locked and #sealed today, since they allowed overcrowding & didn’t follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. Other such shops, which don’t follow the protocols shall be sealed too. Shop owners & public are requested to strictly follow safety protocols.” India Reports 46,790 COVID-19 Cases, Lowest Single-Day Spike Since July; Coronavirus Tally Nears 76 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Mounts to 1,15,197.

Tweet by ANI:

Tamil Nadu: Chennai Corporation officials sealed a shop 'Kumaran Silks' in Thiyagaraya Nagar today over a viral video wherein a huge crowd can be seen inside the shop, in violation of social distancing norms. #COVID19 (Pic 1 - screengrab from viral video) pic.twitter.com/fSlaHCeJeo — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

The civic body said that the crowd management would be done with the help of the police. Ahead of Diwali, market areas of the country are witnessing huge crowd. When Will Coronavirus End in India? COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Controlled by February 2021 With Minimal Active Symptomatic Infections, Says Expert Panel.

Video of Overcrowding Inside Kumaran Silks:

Has Corona ended?? Famous Kumaran Silks Saree Shop in Chennai packed with shoppers lifting the economy. Shop has now been shut down for violation of Covid19 rules😁 #Chennai #kumaransilks pic.twitter.com/dp9iHnoveY — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 20, 2020

Till now, 6,83,486, people have contracted COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The death toll in the state mounted to 10,586 on Monday. The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 2,055. State capital Chennai continued to head the COVID-19 infection table with 1,132 new cases on Monday, taking the total tally to 188,944.

