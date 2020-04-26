Indore Boy Made to do Sit-Ups After Getting Caught Driving Porsche Without Wearing a Mask Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

20-Year-old man made to do sit-ups in Indore for driving Porsche amid coronavirus lockdown (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, April 26: A 20-year-old youth made to do sit-ups by Indore's security committee personnel after he was flagged down by them on Sunday while he was driving his luxury car Porsche amid coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh. The boy was also not wearing a mask. The video of the youth doing squats went viral on social media. Indore ASP said that the action was taken as a proper mask was not being used by the boy who has been identified as Sanskar Dayani. The ASP added that those who were out unnecessarily were being stopped. Maharashtra Police Perform 'Coronavirus Aarti' to Shame Violators of COVID-19 Lockdown in Thane; Watch Video.

According to reports, two members of the Municipal Security Committee stopped the boy when he was driving his two-seater Porche. In the video, it could be seen that a member of the Municipal Security Committee dressed in black uniform making the young man do sit-ups. The security personnel also asked to hold his ears while doing the squats after he was caught driving the luxury car during the lockdown.

Video of the Incident:

Sanskar Daryani is the son of the city's Asha Confectionary owner Deepak Daryani, NDTV reported. However, Sanskar claimed that he was returning home from company when the Municipal Security Committee members stopped him. The man said, “I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn't listen. I then followed their orders.” He further alleged that the Municipal Security Committee members filmed the incident, cracked jokes and then asked him to leave.

Sanskar Dayani's Statement:

I was returning home from company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn't listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it,cracked jokes & then asked me to leave: Sanskar Daryani pic.twitter.com/9Dby04mPPx — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

The nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Only people providing essential services are allowed to go out. In Madhya Pradesh, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 2,000-mark. A total of 2,096 people have been diagnosed with the deadly virus until now. Ninety-nine people also lost their lives because of coronavirus in the state. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 26,496 in India on Sunday. The death toll also jumped to 824 in the country.