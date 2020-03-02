Chennai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Actor P Padmaja Commits Suicide, Found Hanging in Tiruvottiyur

Suicide. (Representational Image)

Chennai, March 2: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old actor who appeared in a few serials and films was found hanging from her house in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday. According to a Times of India report, the victim P Padmaja stayed alone after separating with her husband last month following a marital dispute. Their two-year-old son is being raised at a relative's house.

According to reports, the woman was tensed because of rising debt. Before ending her life, she made a video call to her sister telling her about her concerns over her financial crisis and not being able to land proper roles in movies and serial. Her suicide was found out after the house owner suspected finding the house locked and lights off for two days. Chennai Shocker: 35-Year-Old Psychiatric Patient Holds Minor Daughter & Jumps to Death From Second-Floor Flat.

In a similar tragic incident from Chennai, a 35-year old man who was being treated for psychiatric problems jumped from his second-floor flat holding his four-year-old daughter. Both of them died instantly. The tragic incident took place in full public view at the four-storey building. Eyewitnesses shared that they saw Thirupathi Reddy stand on the parapet of the building holding on to her daughter and jumped immediately before others could realise that he would take this extreme step.