Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented a one-year report card of the BJP government's work in the state at a programme organized in the state capital, Raipur, highlighting key initiatives such as the launch of Ayushman Bharat Card, implementation of PM Awas Yojana and fulfilment of promises made to farmers.

Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda was also present at the occasion.

Addressing the 'Janadesh Parab' programme organised to mark the one year of the BJP-led government in Chhattisgarh, CM Sai recalled that during the election campaign last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the housing scheme would be first priority after the formation of the government.

"On December 13, 2023, we took oath, and on December 14, 2023, we convened a cabinet meeting and approved the construction of 18 lakh PM Awas homes," he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the BJP's fulfilment of promises made to farmers.

"We promised farmers we would buy 21 quintals of paddy per acre, and we have done that. I'm proud to say that last year, our government purchased 145 lakh metric tonnes of paddy. On December 25, the birthday of Atal Vihari Bajpayee ji, our government gave a two-year bonus of Rs 37,016 crore to 14 lakh farmers," he added.

CM Sai also highlighted the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Card in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

He criticized the previous Congress government for alleged irregularities in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and for not implementing the PM Awas Yojana, among other programmes.

"We should not forget the misgovernance during the previous Congress rule. They (Congress) did not allow implementation of PM Awas yojana, fearing thinking that the credit of it will go to BJP," CM Sai said.

"An investigation into the CGPSC irregularities is ongoing and many people have been arrested and sent to jail," he added.

CM Sai assured that the government is focusing particularly on the development of Naxal-affected areas like Bastar and Surguja.

"Security force camps are being set up. People in Bastar want to break free from Naxalism and connect with the outer world," he said.

In the 2023 Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, of the 90 constituencies, the BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress secured 35, with the BJP claiming a significant vote share of 46.27 perc ent compared to the Congress' 42.23 perc ent. (ANI)

