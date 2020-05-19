Chhattisgarh: Migrant Worker Dies of Snake Bite At Quarantine Centre in Rajnandgaon District

Migrants | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Rajnandgaon, May 19: As the novel coronavirus crisis and lockdown has created havoc across India, migrant workers and others are returning to their villages. They are being quarantined for the safety of villagers. In recent, a migrant labourer died after a snake bit him at a quarantine facility in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, news agency ANI reported. Uttar Pradesh: 10-Month-Old Baby Dies at Quarantine Centre in Siddharthnagar District.

The incident took place in Dongargaon village. M Chaudhary, Chief Medical and Health Officer(CMHO), said "we try to provide better facilities to ppl who are quarantined. We will make sure no such incident happens again." Tamil Nadu Shocker: COVID-19 Suspect Kept in Home Quarantine Runs Out of House Naked, Bites Woman to Death.

In a somewhat incident, a migrant worker staying at Odisha's Balangir district was bitten by a snake. He was bitten by the reptile while he was sleeping in a quarantine home. He was immediately admitted to a government and recovered from the danger.

Most of the quarantine centres are set up at schools, halls and other government institutions, There are many cases of people complaining about the facilities they are getting at the quarantine centres. Many people have raised questions about the badly sanitised centre.