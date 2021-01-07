Nagpur, January 7: A child bride was rescued by a group of social activists from the marriage ceremony in Nagpur on Wednesday. The 15-year-old resident of Nava Nakasha area of Lashkaribagh was being married off to an elder man. As per the reports, members of Child Welfare Committee along with Pachpaoli police reached the spot and rescued the girl. Telangana Witnesses 204 Child Marriages During COVID-19 Lockdown.

The grandmother of the 15-year-old had allegedly fixed her marriage to Delhi based 27-year-old man identified as Suresh Rathore. The marriage was to be solemnized at 11 am on Wednesday. The cops, however, stopped the marriage in time after receiving an alert from the CWC. International Day of Girl Child 2020: 17.26 Million Married Children and Adolescents in 10-19 Age Group Present in India, Says NGO CRY.

On reaching the spot, the members of the committee confiscated wedding garments and stopped the unlawful marriage. As per sources, the teenager and her 12-year-old brother were staying in Nava Nakasha area of Lashkaribagh with their adoptive grandmother.

The police told Times of India that thy haven't registered the case against the grandmother as the marriage did not take place. The girl and her younger brother has been both sent to rehabilitation centre by the child welfare committee.

