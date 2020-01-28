Child Pornography: Delhi Uploaded Maximum Child Sexual Abuse Material on Social Media Platforms in Last Five Months; Over 25,000 Cases Reported in India

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, January 28: According to report shared by US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), over 25,000 cases of suspected child pornography material were uploaded on social media platforms in India in last five months. NCRB, a private non-profit organisation, is involved in reducing child sexual exploitation. The data collected by them is shared with law enforcement agencies in sort of "Tipline reports." Child Pornography: Government Takes Down 377 Websites Promoting Child Sexual Abuse, 50 FIRs Registered.

The Home Ministry signed an agreement with NCMEC last year after which the agency started sending the Tipline reports of child pornography material uploaded in India. "As of January 23, we have received over 25,000 such reports over the past five months that we have sent to states across the country,” an official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. India Needs 1,023 Special Courts to Try Cases of Rape and Child Rape: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official said that Delhi topped the list of uploading CSAM or Child Sexual Abuse Material followed by other states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

An IPS Office from Maharashtra said that seven FIRs have been registered in the state and several other FIRs are in process. “In Maharashtra, urban centres like Mumbai, Thane and Pune have the maximum number of such cases. Mumbai alone has nearly 500 such incident reports,” he said.