CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10 in India. CISF or Central Industrial Security Forces was instituted in the year 1969 with a motto to provide integrated protection to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Keeping into consideration the evolving demands of the dynamic nature of security, the force has been re-oriented and updated.
Now a premier multi-skilled organization of India, CISF, is charged with a duty to provide security to major critical infrastructure installations of the country in the diverse area. Started with the help of 3,129 personnel, today the number of personnel working in the force has reached over 1,41,735. CISF Raising Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi Greets The Force on Its Formation Day, Says Furthering National Safety and Progress is Deeply Valued.
Responsible for guarding sensitive government buildings, CISF presently dispenses security covers to nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, and heritage monuments. Among the important responsibilities recently entrusted to the CISF are the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, VIP Security, Disaster Management, and the establishment of Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the UN in Haiti. CISF Raising Day 2021 Date, History and Significance: All You Need to Know About the Day Dedicated to Central Industrial Security Force.
Some interesting facts about the CISF:
• The armed force was established in the year 1969 under an act of Parliament, “Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968"
• CISF has twelve reserve battalions, eight training institutes, and sixty-three other formations.
• CISF provides security covers to the strategic establishment, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments, etc.
• CISF is providing protection to some private sector units and important government buildings in New Delhi.
• While talking about VIP security, presently, CISF provides security to the protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X, Y.
• CISF is the only armed force that has its customized and dedicated fire wing.
• CISF has provided Consultancy Services to more than 138 different organizations, including those in the private sector.
• Currently, more than 8000 women personnel is working in CISF.
• Earlier in the year 1987, CISF recruited the first batch of women constables. Later in the year 1990, SIs was recruited.
• After the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack the mandate of the force has been broadened to provide direct security cover to the private sector also.
