CISF Raising Day is celebrated every year on March 10 in India. CISF or Central Industrial Security Forces was instituted in the year 1969 with a motto to provide integrated protection to the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). Keeping into consideration the evolving demands of the dynamic nature of security, the force has been re-oriented and updated.

Some interesting facts about the CISF:

• The armed force was established in the year 1969 under an act of Parliament, “Central Industrial Security Force Act, 1968"

• CISF has twelve reserve battalions, eight training institutes, and sixty-three other formations.

• CISF provides security covers to the strategic establishment, including the Department of Space, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Airports, the Delhi Metro, the ports, the historical monuments, etc.

• CISF is providing protection to some private sector units and important government buildings in New Delhi.

• While talking about VIP security, presently, CISF provides security to the protected persons classified as Z Plus, Z, X, Y.

• CISF is the only armed force that has its customized and dedicated fire wing.

• CISF has provided Consultancy Services to more than 138 different organizations, including those in the private sector.

• Currently, more than 8000 women personnel is working in CISF.

• Earlier in the year 1987, CISF recruited the first batch of women constables. Later in the year 1990, SIs was recruited.

• After the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack the mandate of the force has been broadened to provide direct security cover to the private sector also.