New Delhi, June 2: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) have reduced the price of commerce LPG cylinder by more than Rs 100. The prices of a 19 kg LPG cylinder are cut by Rs 122. With this reduction in prices, commercial LPG in Delhi now costs at Rs 1473.50 per cylinder, with effect from June 1. A commercial gas cylinder was earlier prices at Rs 1595.50. Raj Cong Attacks Centre over Rising Prices in Country.

Meanwhile in Mumbai, post the price reduction, a 19 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 1,422.50. Earlier the price of commercial LPG cylinder in the city was Rs 1,545. In Kolkata and Chennai the price of a commercial LPG cylinder for the month of June stand at Rs 1,544.50 and Rs 1,603 per cylinder respectively, which in May stood at Rs 1667.50 and Rs 1725.50 respectively. LPG Cylinder Price to Be Changed Daily or Weekly by Oil Marketing Companies? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

The prices of domestic LPG cylinder, however, remains unchanged at Rs 809 for 14.2 kg. The prices of LPG cylinder are calculated according to the import parity price formula based on the dollar exchange rate and Saudi Aramco’s rates for propane and butane.

