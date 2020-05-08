Congress Accuses BJP Worker of Beating Migrant, Charging Three Times The Usual Train Fare at Surat; Saffron Party Denies Allegation

Migrant Worker Beaten in Surat (Photo Credits: Twitter/@SaralPatel)

Surat, May 8: In a shocking going viral from Gujarat, Indian National Congress has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker of charging three times train fare and beating one migrant worker after he objected. The man was allegedly selling tickets for Shramik Express, which has been launched by the government, to take migrants to their native villages. The incident allegedly took place in Surat. Fake Offer Of A Bus Service Being Touted To Migrant Workers in Delhi-NCR Busted by Noida Police, 2 Held.

In a clip shared by Congress leader Saral Patel, a bleeding migrant labourer can be seen accusing BJP worker Rakesh Verma of charging three times the regular price for train tickets. "I went to get the tickets. We had given him Rs 1.16 lakh, but he is saying he will not give our money or tickets. He is selling the tickets for Rs 2,000. When I went to protest, Rajesh Verma beat me with planks and stones," a migrant worker Vasudev Verma is heard saying in a video.

Congress Leader Saral Patel Tweet:

Shocking video from Surat, Gujarat. BJP worker Rajesh Verma asked 100 migrant workers from Jharkhand to pay for their train tickets in advance. They were charged 3x the original price. When a migrant worker went to his house to protest, he was beaten & hit with wooden plank. pic.twitter.com/fXj5o5ojnu — Saral Patel (@SaralPatel) May 8, 2020

"Rajesh Verma hit me the most, my brain is not working properly from the pain. I have proof that we gave him the money. We all have tokens, but he refuses to give us tickets," the man said.

The Chief of the BJP in Surat, however, denied links with Rajesh Verma and said that he was given the responsibility of arranging tickets, reported NDTV. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him at Limbayat Police Station. An investigation has been launched.