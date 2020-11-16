New Delhi, November 16: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday dismissed speculations of another lockdown in the national capital. Satyendar Jain said, there would be no imposition of COVID-19 lockdown in Delhi. He further added that COVID-19 had passed its peak in Delhi. However, the Delhi Health Minister asked people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVD-19. India Reports 30,548 COVID-19 Cases, 435 Deaths in A Day; Coronavirus Tally Reaches 88.45 Lakh.

Jain said that it would not be an effective step to impose lockdown in the national capital. He said that wearing masks would be beneficial for all. Notably, the national capital is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus as the cases rose drastically in the past few days. However, on Sunday, Delhi recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths due to coronavirus. COVID-19 Crisis in Delhi: Centre Assured 750 New ICU Beds, Daily Tests to be Increased to 1 Lakh, Says Arvind Kejriwal After Meeting Amit Shah.

Statement by Satyendar Jain:

Amid the rising COVID=19 cases in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called an emergency meeting involving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The Centre promised the Delhi government to provide 750 ICU beds at the DRDO centre. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that the number of daily tests in the national capital would be increased to one lakh.

Till now, 4.85 lakh people have contracted COVID-19 in the national capital. The tally of active infections has soared above 40,000. In the past 24 hours, Delhi recorded a dip, but the lower number of positive infections was attributed to the sharp dip in daily test count on Saturday due to the festival of Diwali. Currently, 8,677 out of 16,636 beds are occupied in the hospitals, 759 out of 8,217 beds in the dedicated Covid Care Centres.

