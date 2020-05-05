Coronavirus in BSF: 67 Soldiers of Border Security Force Tested Positive For COVID-19 in India so Far

Border Security Force | representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 4: A total of 67 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 till now after 10 jawans diagnosed with the deadly virus in Tripura on Monday. These troops in Tripura belonged to 138th Battalion. Out of the total, 41 BSF soldiers have contracted coronavirus in Delhi, while one from Kolkata. One BSF jawan on leave also tested positive for COVID-19. 12 More CRPF Personnel of 31st Battalion Test Positive For Coronavirus in Delhi, Tally Jumps to 64.

Tripura chief minister also asked people not to panic after 13 persons tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including the 10 BSF soldiers. The other three persons, include wife of a jawan and two children. In Tripura, 25 BSF jawans have been diagnosed with the deadly virus so far. Meanwhile, there are currently, 27 active coronavirus cases in the state. Two people have already discharged. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 42,836 With 2573 New Cases in Past 24-Hour, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 1389.

Biplab Deb's Tweet:

Alert! More 13 persons including two kids of 138th-Bn #BSF Ambassa found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in #Tripura stands at 29 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 27). Don't panic, follow the Govt guidelines and Stay at Home.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, two floors of the BSF headquarters in Delhi were sealed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the staff member working in Headquarters at CGO Complex in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. The floors will now be sanitised and will remain closed till May 5.

ANI's Tweet:

From Delhi there are a total of 41 positive cases and one is from Kolkata. One BSF personnel, while on leave, has also tested #COVID19 positive: Border Security Force (BSF) https://t.co/aglt3PouPz — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

On Sunday alone, 25 new cases were reported in the national capital. The 25 soldiers belong to a company, comprising 94 personnel, of the BSF's 126 Battalion are deployed with the Delhi Police in Jama Masjid area. Around 40 officials of the force have been asked to go into home quarantine.