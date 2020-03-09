Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man from Jammu and Kashmir Tests Positive For COVID-19, Reports of Another Suspect Awaited

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Srinagar, March 9: A man from Jammu and Kashmir has been tested for coronavirus on Monday, while reports of another suspect are still awaited, reported Indian Express. With this total number of positive cases of COVID-19 case has risen to 41 in India. Both the patients had recently travelled to Iran and South Korea. The infected patient has been kept at a quarantine facility in Government Medical College Hospital at Jammu. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Man in Isolation Ward in West Bengal Dies; Samples Sent for COVID-19 Test.

To prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus, the holiday has been declared in all primary schools in four districts of Kashmir valley and two districts of Jammu region. On Saturday, two persons tested positive for Coronavirus in Ladakh. They have been quarantined in Leh. The two men recently returned from Iran on different dates. Coronavirus in India: 5 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported From Kerala.

According to officials, the patients returned on February 22 and 26 from Tehran after the pilgrimage and proceeded to Leh. After two persons tested positive for coronavirus in the newly-created Union Territory, all schools within Leh district will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, five members of a family in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district were also tested positive for nCoV. The infected patients were admitted to an isolation centre. Meanwhile, a diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.