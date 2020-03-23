Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: BMC to start Screening Suspected COVID-19 People at Their Homes

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 23: BMC from this week will start screening suspected COVID-19 people at their homes. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, people can reach out through an exclusive helpline number and private screening agencies will collect their swab samples and will send them to designated testing labs. Before home collection, details of the suspected patient would be first verified, like symptoms, their travel history and other things. This will give some relief to Kasturba Hospital which is being flooded with people lined up for COVID-19 tests.

Top private hospitals like Hinduja, Fortis, Global, Lilavati, Breach Candy began operating screening facilities, but they have to send all the samples to KEM or Kasturba Hospital. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra surged to 89 on Monday, with 15 more cases found since Sunday evening, the state Health Department informed. On account of the rising numbers, the Maharashtra government has ordered the lockdown of the city till March 31. Coronavirus Outbreak In India: 15 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Found in Maharashtra, State Tally Surges to 89.

According to a Hindustan Times report, four family members of a 68-year-old female patient who worked as a domestic help in Mumbai have tested negative for the coronavirus disease. Around three days back, the woman, who lived in a slum in central Mumbai’s Mulund, was found Covid-19 positive. Following the outbreak of the news, it created fear and panic among people residing nearby and also sent alarm bells ringing because it was said to potentially be India’s first case of Covid-19 in a slum.