Confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 60 in India, as 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on March 11. In the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that all the existing visas of foreign nationals, except for diplomatic, United Nations, international organisations, employment or project visas have been suspended till April 15, 2020. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Andhra Pradesh Reports First Suspected Case From Nellore, Final Results of Patient Awaited.

Apart from this, the Health Ministry also stated that all the incoming travellers from Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, after February 15 would be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. The advisory said, “"All incoming travellers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain & Germany after 15th Feb, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days."

In another travel advisory, which was issued last week, the government made it mandatory for travellers from Italy and South Korea to carry a 'No COVID-19' certificate issued by designated health authorities in those countries. Coronavirus Outbreak: Donald Trump Says 'US Will Suspend All Travel From Europe to US For Next 30 Days' to Control the Spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed more than 4,000 lives across the world till now. China is the worst affected country with coronavirus. Over 3,000 deaths have been recorded there. In Italy, more than 800 people have lost their lives so far, and over 10,000 people are infected with the deadly virus. In Iran also, close to 400 people were killed by nCoV. The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus as “pandemic”.