Donald Trump Says 'Little Upset With China As Much As I Like President Xi, Asked If We Could Send People to Help Them, But They Didn't Want it, at a Pride'

US President Donald Trump

Washington, March 23: President Donald Trump said that he is a little upset with China after hitting out at the country for being 'very secretive' in sharing information on its coronavirus outbreak. According to an ANI tweet, he said, "As much as I like President Xi and respect the country, I admire what they have done in a short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They didn't respond."

This comes after Trump asserted on Sunday that the US and the world would have been better prepared if Beijing gave an "advance warning" about the impending crisis. As the number of infected people in the country shot up, Trump gave an update on the medical equipment and supplies being moved from the federal stockpile to the areas of greatest need. China Was Very Secretive on Coronavirus, Went Through Hell, Says Donald Trump.

Trump reminded the people of the nation that "defeating the unseen enemy requires the help and commitment of every single American". For more than a week now, Trump has been addressing the White House press on a daily basis, with each briefing running for more than an hour every day.