Coronavirus Outbreak: Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases in Karnataka Rises to 13 With Two Fresh Cases in the State

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Karnataka, March 18: The scare around COVID-19 continues to rise as the number of infected people increased by two. State Health Minister B Sriramulu confirmed that two fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported, thus taking the total infected cases to 13. The patients include a 56-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru who returned from the USA on March 6. The second was a 25-year-old female, who has returned from Spain.

On Wednesday, the people who were tested positive were a 20-year-old woman with travel history to the UK and a 60-year-old person, a contact of the deceased Kalaburagi COVID-19 patient. The number of coronavirus cases touched 147 in India on Monday as of 9 am on Wednesday, according to the information shared by the Health Ministry. Coronavirus Outbreak: 63-Year-Old Doctor, Who Treated 76-Year-Old Patient Who Died, Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Check ANI tweet:

B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister: 2 more #COVID19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56 year old male, resident of Bengaluru returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25 yr old female, who has returned from Spain. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YcrWVHAT2a — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

On Tuesday, the 63-year-old doctor who treated the 76-yr-old man who died due to Coronavirus last week in India was confirmed positive. The doctor along with his family was kept in the isolation ward. On Tuesday, the third death due to coronavirus took place in Maharashtra, where a 63-year-old man died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. The total number of infected cases in Maharashtra is at 42, with the latest confirmed case for Wednesday from Pune. According to the latest numbers, global infections have neared 200,000 as WHO urged aggressive action in south-east Asia.