Coronavirus Outbreak: Police Seize 25 Lakh Masks Worth Rs 15 Crore from Godowns in Andheri and Bhiwandi, Arrest 4 Men

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | Mumbai Police | (Photo credits: PTI)

Mumbai, March 24: The Home Department of Maharashtra on Tuesday informed that the state police have seized 25 lakh masks from godowns in Andheri and Bhiwandi including three lakh N95 masks with total worth Rs 15 crore. The Maharashtra Police had also arrested four men under the Essential Commodity Act, while two are absconding.

Earlier, the state Health Department that three new cases have been reported from Pune while one has been reported from Satara area, due to which the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 on Tuesday.In the toughest measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday imposed a curfew in the state and requested people to stay indoors.