Coronavirus Scare: Companies Still Open in Mindspace Airoli After Detection of COVID-19 Positive Case? Employees Seek Maharashtra Govt's Intervention

Mumbai, March 18: A number of employees working at the Mindspace tech park in Navi Mumbai's Airoli appealed the Maharashtra government through social media to intervene as several companies are still operational in the complex despite the detection of one coronavirus positive case. The Twitter users have accused the firms of not offering work from home programme to their employees despite the directive of the government.

Reaching out to the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray through their Twitter handles, the social media users appealed them to ensure Mindspace Airoli is locked down for at least two weeks to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Employee in Mindspace Airoli, Another Person in Vashi Test Positive For COVID-19.

"@AUThackeray: Hi Aditya, requesting you to lockdown Mindspace east , Airoli, Navi Mumbai at least for next two weeks ... already few corona positive cases were identified their still it is functioning .. not sure if companies are waiting for more number cases to grow (sic)," appealed Twitter user Achel Saxena.

See Other Tweets

@mybmc Kindly take necessary action on private companies who all not following 50 ℅ office staff in mindspace, Airoli. Even after found an Corona positive patient in building number 11. — Shubhachintak (@Shubhachintak2) March 18, 2020

'Building No. 3 Gebbs Still Operational'

Please help @MumbaiPolice building no.3 gebbs, mindspace still open even after Govt of Maharashtra & CM, Maharashtra guidelines. — NGKing2007 (@Gadekar2007) March 18, 2020

L&T Infotech, Tata Cliq & CapGemini Still Open?

Cousins working in L&T Infotech, Tata Cliq & CapGemini (Mindspace park, Airoli - one case even tested +ve in same premises)...all guilty. Some in guise of planning and phase wise are taking their own sweet time in rollouts All these folks r strictly in backend WFH-enabled roles — Tweetin Quarantino (@tweepul) March 18, 2020

At least one positive case in Mindspace Airoli premises was confirmed on Saturday midnight. An employee of Majesco, located in building no. 11, tested positive for COVID-19. The Maharashtra government on Monday announced that all companies in the state must offer work from home to their employees or reduce their workforce strength by 50 percent till March 31.

Navi Mumbai has so far detected two coronavirus cases, with a Philippine national in Vashi being tested positive along with the Majesco employee in Mindspace Airoli. With 42, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 case in India. The state recorded the first fatality on Tuesday, as a 64-year-old man admitted at the Kasturba Hospital succumbed to death.