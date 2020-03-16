Coronavirus Scare in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Govt Bans Large Gatherings, Shuts Down Gyms, Night Clubs, Spas Till March 31

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 16: In order to contain the spread of deadly coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that all gyms, night clubs and spas in the national capital will remain closed till March 31. He further said that gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed in the capital.The number of COVID-19 cases in the capital reached seven.

"All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so," said Kejriwal. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Work From Home for Employees, Suspension of Business Travel, Suggests Minimising Social Outings Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.