Coronavirus Scare in Mumbai: Govinda Restaurant in ISKCON Temple Complex Sprayed 'Gaumutra' on My Hands, Alleges Congress Leader Raju Nair

Security personnel outside Govinda Restaurant at Mumbai's ISKCON Temple Complex | (Photo Credits: Twitter/RajuPNair)

Mumbai, March 15: Congress leader Raju P Nair lashed out at a restaurant based inside the ISKCON Temple complex in Mumbai for allegedly spraying "gaumutra" or cow urine on his hand as a disinfectant. Nair, in a series of posts on Twitter, lashed out at the eatery for spraying the animal's urine on his hand before he was to have lunch. He further accused the restaurant's security personnel of not seeking his permission before spraying the gaumutra.

Tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on social media, Nair - who is the General Secretary of Congress' party Ernakulam district committee in Kerala - demanded action against the Govinda restaurant for spraying cow urine on the customers without obtaining their consent. Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Employee in Mindspace Airoli, Another Person in Vashi Test Positive For COVID-19.

See Raju Nair's Tweet

Today my friend took me to Govinda restaurant inside ISKCON Temple complex, Andheri where I had to go through a security check. After frisking they asked me to show my hands and sprayed something which smelled awkward. When I questioned they said it is gaumutra @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/Qdx44ungsS — Raju P. Nair (@RajuPNair) March 15, 2020

"Today my friend took me to Govinda restaurant inside ISKCON Temple complex, Andheri where I had to go through a security check. After frisking they asked me to show my hands and sprayed something which smelled awkward. When I questioned they said it is gaumutra," Nair said.

"How can they spray urine on someone without asking his permission? On questioning he said people even drink it. I don't care anyone who drinks or take bath in it. I don't intend to wash my hands with anyone's urine. I carry a sanitiser with me," he added.

"It was insulting and offensive for the ISKCON authorities to do it without anyone's permission. I was not even visiting the temple and was going to eatery for lunch. This is against my faith and values," the Congress leader further tweeted.

The experience meted out to Nair by the Mumbai eatery comes amid the scare over coronavirus. With new cases being rapidly reported from several parts of the nation, reputed restaurants and eateries are providing hand wash and sanitisers to their customers. The overall toll of coronavirus cases has jumped to 32 in Maharashtra, followed by 22 in Kerala. The nationwide toll was 109 till Sunday.