Covid-19 Positive Woman Gives Birth to Healthy Girl at Aurangabad Hospital, Mother Sees Her Newborn on Video Call; See Pics

Aurangabad, April 23: The Coronavirus lockdown in India has brought the country to a standstill. The virus which spreads through respiratory droplets has forced people to maintain social distancing. Pregnant women are also vulnerable to the virus as they need extra care before and after delivery. To prevent the risk of transmitting the disease to newborn, doctors have to separate mother if the woman is positive. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How the Novel Coronavirus Can Affect Expectant Mothers and Their Foetuses in Womb.

In one such case, a COVID-19 woman gave birth to a healthy baby at Aurganabad Civil Hospital in Maharashtra on April 18. They were kept in separate wards to avoid minor from getting infected. "On April 18, the baby was born by cesarean section and tested negative," said. Aurangabad Civil Surgeon Dr Sunder Kulkarni.

The hospital staff arranged a video call between the mother and baby as she wanted to see the newborn. Some pictures of the moment when the mother saw the baby girl was shared by news agency ANI. Coronavirus And Pregnancy: Test All Asymptomatic Pregnant Women Living in Containment Zones or Hotspots, Says ICMR.

Maharashtra: Staff at Aurangabad Civil Hospital arrange a video call between a #COVID19 positive mother&her newborn baby who have been kept in separate wards. "On April 18, the baby was born by cesarean section&tested negative," says Aurangabad Civil Surgeon Dr. Sunder Kulkarni. pic.twitter.com/hJmWvqztFe — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

A user tweeted, "This is so emotional, hope mother would recover soon n meet her baby". "I am imagining the emotional plight of the mother who can't hold her baby in her hands. But this is was such a sweet gesture," said another.