New Delhi, February 28: The COVID-19 cases in India are showing a worrying upward trend over the past week, with the overall tally rising to 1,10,96,731 on Sunday. The Union Health Ministry informed that in India, 86.37% of the new cases are from six States that include Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat. These six states have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 16,752 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 8,623. It is followed by Kerala with 3,792 while Punjab reported 593 new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 1,64,511 today, which is 1.48% of India’s total positive cases. In the wake of the current COVID-19 surge in the country, the government has directed all the States and UTs to follow effective surveillance strategies in respect of potential super spreading events. The Centre said that there is a need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts of affected people.

Here are the tweets by the Ministry of Health :

#Unite2FightCorona 113 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 84.96% of the new deaths. pic.twitter.com/YfxNiH7Pmk — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 28, 2021

To curb the spread of the virus, Centre has deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and J&K to ascertain reasons for the surge in cases and coordinate with the State Health Departments in COVID-19 control and containment measures.

