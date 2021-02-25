New Delhi, February 25: In view of the surge in new coronavirus cases in the country, several states have made the COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from states reporting an increasing number of cases.

The increase in coronavirus cases has been fuelled in particular by Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, where cases have grown by 127 percent, 55 percent and 54 percent respectively. Travellers need to show negative COVID-19 test report for entering states like West Bengal, Delhi, Maharashtra and others.

West Bengal:

West Bengal government has made the RT-PCR test mandatory for travellers from the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana. The decision was taken in light of the increasing number of cases in these states. The rule will be applicable from the noon of February 27.

Delhi:

Delhi made negative RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers from the state of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, MP and Punjab. The decision was taken after the Health Ministry said that over 70 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases in the country were being observed in these states. Delhi Makes Negative COVID-19 Report Mandatory For Travellers From These 5 States Between February 26 to March 15.

Maharashtra:

Maharashtra, which was the worst-hit region, even during the initial wave of COVID-19, has once again emerged as the hotspot of the deadly pandemic in the country. All incoming passengers from Kerala, Goa, Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan coming to Maharashtra will have to present RT-PCR negative reports. The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra.

Uttarakhand:

Travellers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh entering Uttarakhand will have to show a negative RTPCR Test.

Manipur:

The state government has made the Covid test mandatory for passengers coming from Maharashtra and Kerala.

The Centre on Tuesday asked the states to expedite the coronavirus vaccination drive.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).