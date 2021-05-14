Mumbai, May 14: In a bizarre incident reported from Maharashtra, a man was administered two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines. The 72-year-old man, a resident of Jalna district in the state, was allegedly given the COVID-19 vaccines of two different brands. According to a report by Zee News, the man, identified as Dattatraya Waghmare, is a resident of Khandvi village in Partur taluka of Jalna district, was given the first jab of Covaxin on March 22 at a hospital in his village.

Reports inform that the man got his second dose on April 30 at a primary health centre in Shrishti village where he was administered Covishield. The mix-up of the vaccine came to light after Waghmare’s 28-year-old son Digambar saw his vaccination certificates. To his shock, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that the man received was Covaxin while his second dose showed Covishield. Delaying Second Dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Under 65 May Cut Deaths: Study.

Soon after, the health authorities were alerted about the lapse. Waghmare's family took up the issue with the health authorities at the taluka level and stated that he developed minor complications after the second dose. The man's son said that his father developed a rash on the body after the second dose along with mild fever and anxiety, a report by Zee News informed. Once the issue came to light, a team of doctors examined the man and kept him under observation.

According to reports, Deputy health director (Aurangabad division), Swapnil Lale said that the man's condition is said to be stable and he has not experienced any further health issues. Moreover, an inquiry into the matter has been initiated.

