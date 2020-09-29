Bhopal, September 29: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced dates for bye-elections to 28 vacant assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. According to the schedule announced by the ECI, assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh will be held on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10. The outcome of the Madhya Pradesh assembly bye-elections will either strengthen the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's position in the 230-member House or pave way for the Kamal Nath-led Congress's return in the state. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2020: Congress Releases 2nd List of 9 Candidates For By-Elections; Satish Sikarwar to Contest From East Gwalior to Contest from Gwalior, Ajab Kushwaha From Sumawali.

Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020: Background

In March this year, the Kamal Nath government fell barely 15 months after it had come to power in the state courtesy Jyotiraditya Scindia. Amid tussle with then CM Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia walked away from Congress making 22 MLAs resign from their seats. Three more Congress MLAs defected and the death of three sitting MLAs are necessitating the bypolls. Bye-Elections 2020: ECI Announces Dates For Bypolls on 56 Assembly Seats in 11 States, One Lok Sabha Seat in Bihar.

Why Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020 Matter:

The current strength of the Madhya Pradesh assembly is 202 with the majority mark at 102. The BJP has 107 members, whereas Congress has 88 legislators. There are 4 independents. Two MLAs are from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and one belongs to the Samajwadi Party. Following the bypolls, the state assembly's strength will rise to 230 and a part will be needing 116 MLAs to claim a simple majority.

The BJP needs to win 9 seats, while the Congress must win all 28 seats if it wants to return to power. Kamal Nath has claimed to win all 28 seats going to bye-elections. November 10 will either give Shivraj Singh Chouhan a more stable government or a chance to Kamal Nath for a comeback.

