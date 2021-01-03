New Delhi, January 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the decision of the DCGI of granting approval to COVID-19 vaccines- Covishield' and 'Covaxin' for emergency use in India. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister congratulated people of the country and lauded the efforts of the scientists and innovators. "A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators", he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! "This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion", he added.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister thanked doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers for their service amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives", he tweeted.

Here are the tweets by PM Narendra Modi:

Meanwhile, Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) also lauded the decision of the DCGI and said that Covishield is ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. "Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks", he tweeted. Poonawalla also thanked the Prime Minister and the government for their constant support.

Here are the tweets by Adar Poonawalla:

The approval of the coronavirus in India comes 11 months after the first case of deadly coronavirus was detected in India. On Sunday, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' vaccine and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use, paving the way for their roll-out and administration to millions.The Central government plans to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of drive in the next six to eight months.

