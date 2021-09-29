Mumbai, September 29: Heavy rainfall is set to continue over parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat even on Tuesday, i.e. on September 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather forecast. The IMD said that extremely heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Maharashtra especially the Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan region and Marathwada. Moreover, apart from the above-mentioned states, heavy rainfall is expected over parts of Gujarat, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand. Maharashtra Rains: 10 Dead, Over 200 Cattle Washed Away After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods in Marathwada Region.

The IMD said that the current weather conditions is due to a well-marked low-pressure area that lies over north Maharashtra, adjoining Gujarat and southwest Madhya Pradesh and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and likely to emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Gujarat coast around 30th September and there is a likelihood for the system to further intensity into a Depression over the northeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours", the IMD said. Cyclone Shaheen, The Name Given by Qatar, To be the Next Cyclone After Gulab; Know What 'Shaheen' Means.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that on September 29, heavy rainfall is expected to lash isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and also over Odisha, West Bengal during the same time. The IMD forecast states that squally weather, with wind speed 45-55 kmph to gusting 65 kmph, is very likely over Northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast next 4-5 days and along & off north Maharashtra coasts during next 3 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

