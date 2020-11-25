Chennai, November 25: In view of the "red alert" issued by government ahead of Cyclone Nivar landfall, the Southern Railways announced the cancellation of seven trains to and from Chennai. The decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of travellers. The weather agencies have predicted a heavy spell of rainfall combined with intense winds in coastal Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh till late on Thursday. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' Which Is Expected to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Today.

The trains cancelled include those plying on the oft-commuted routes of Chennai-Coimbatore and Chennai-Bengaluru. Apart from cancelling the seven trains scheduled tomorrow, the Southern Railway also terminated two trains running today, and partially suspended services on five routes for Friday.

Cyclone Nivar: Check Full List of Trains Cancelled by Southern Railway

The Cyclone Nivar, which has turned into a "very severe cyclonic storm" before hitting the coast, was a result of the deep depression developed in the Bay of Bengal. The Tamil Nadu government has set up over 4,700 shelter homes, which can house upto 12 lakh people. Evacuation of locals in some low-lying parts of the coastal belt had already begun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, assuring them of complete aid from the Centre. The central government is also working in coordination with neighbouring Puducherry to offset the impact of Cyclone. Section 144 of CrPC has been placed in the union territory till Thursday to prevent people from venturing near the sea.

