Kolkata, October 24: The effect of Cyclonic storm Sitrang is slowly being seen in West Bengal. In view of the Sitrang storm, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of possible impact of the storm in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts of West Bengal along with parts of Assam and Tripura.

The Indian Meteorological Department said that on October 24, cyclonic storm 'Sitrang' is likely to move northeastwards and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. The IMD said that Sitrang will continue to move northeastwards, the cyclone will reach north Bay of Bengal before making landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip close to Barisal in Bangladesh in the early morning of Tuesday. Cyclone Sitrang Update: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Heading Towards Bangladesh, Says IMD

Cyclone Sitrang Live Tracker Map on Windy:

Cyclone Sitrang will pass between Tincona Island and San Island in the Bangladesh Coast on the morning of October 25. In view of the storm, the Meteorological Department has issued red alert in many places. According to the Meteorological Department, when the storm will enter Bangladesh near the border of Bengal, its speed will be 80-90 kmph. Cyclonic storm will most likely wreak havoc in West Bengal and Odisha. Cyclone Sitrang: IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts for Heavy Rainfall in Several Districts of Assam Over Next 2 Days

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be heavy to very heavy rains on the day of Diwali at different places in North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts of West Bengal. While Paschim Medinipur may receive heavy rains. On October 25, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Nadia, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. On both the days, Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly would receive moderate rainfall. At the same time, the Regional Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar has issued heavy rain warning for Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Cuttack and Khurda districts.

Heavy rain may occur over Assam and Meghalaya during October 24-26 and Mizoram and Tripura during October 23-26, IMD said.

