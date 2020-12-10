New Delhi, Dec 10: A 32-year-old engineer, who was working from home following the Covid-19 outbreak, committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, an argument occurred in Udai's family on Wednesday night. At the time, all the family members were present in his room. Following the incident, Udai threatened the family members that he will hurt himself with knife if they didn't move out of the room immediately.

The family members were trying to calm him down but Udai became more aggressive and stabbed himself in the chest in front of his family. Can Work from Home Harm Your Health? From Heightened Risk of Cardiovascular Disease to Depression, Here's Are the Side Effects of Logging in From Home Office!

The family members took him to the hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors and thereafter the hospital staff informed the police.

"His family rushed him to nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Further investigations are on," said DCP (Outer) A. Koan.

