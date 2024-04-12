New Delhi, April 12: A few AAP workers were detained while protesting outside Raaj Kumar Anand’s residence in Delhi’s Patel Nagar area following his resignation and allegations against the party. “We have detained a few AAP workers, who were protesting outside Anand’s house. They did not have any permission,” said a senior police officer, adding that the cadres were taken to a nearby police station and will be released soon.

AAP workers had gathered outside Anand’s house on Friday and raised slogans against him while accusing him of betrayal and pressure tactics against the party. Anand, the Social Welfare Minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government stepped down from his position on Wednesday. He is also understood to have resigned from the AAP. While speaking to the Press, the AAP minister bared his soul and shared the reasons behind quitting Chief Minister Kejriwal’s government, despite having 7 portfolios in his command. Raaj Kumar Anand Quits AAP: Delhi Minister Resigns From Cabinet, Quits Aam Aadmi Party (Watch Video).

“I am stepping down as minister. This government has no morality left to continue in power,” he told mediapersons. “I came into politics on Kejriwal’s promise that politics will change and in turn the country will also change. Sadly, the politics didn’t change but the leaders have changed,” he said, showing his displeasure over the party’s changed stand on corruption. Raaj Kumar Anand Says 'AAP Doesn't Respect Dalit MLAs and Ministers, Dalits Felt Cheated', Resigns as Delhi's Social Welfare Minister (Watch Video).

“The AAP took birth from the womb of an anti-corruption movement but today it finds itself in deep-rooted corruption,” he said, ruing the party’s plight. He had also slammed the AAP leadership for abandoning the teachings and legacy of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and twisting his ideals as per suitability.

