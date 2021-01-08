New Delhi, January 8: The Delhi Airport on Friday issued a list of quarantine and isolation rules following chaos after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government made seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for all the passengers arriving from the United Kingdom. The Delhi Airport shared the list of rules on its official Twitter handle. Passengers have to wait for around 10 hours for getting reports of their RT-PCR tests.

The Delhi Airport said that the passengers arriving from the UK need to undergo RT-PCR tests both while boarding flights and after their arrival. RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours before boarding flights. Passengers are then required to upload their negative test report via self-reporting form on the Air Suvidha Portal on www.newdelhiairport.in before boarding a flight from the UK. India Suspends All Flights from UK Till December 31 Over Fears of New COVID-19 Mutant Strain.

Tweet by Delhi Airport:

Kind attention to all flyers arriving from the UK. pic.twitter.com/LfeZFTYN44 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 8, 2021

As per the airport, the waiting time for the RT-PCR test results at T3 may take up to 10 hours. Meanwhile, passengers have to incur the cost of test and lounge, which is Rs 3,400 per person. Notable, all the UK returnees need to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine and seven days home quarantine.

Earlier in the day, chaos erupted at the airport after the Delhi government mad last-minute revision to quarantine rules. Several passengers even took to Twitter to highlight the inconvenience they were suffering.

Video of Chaos Caused at Delhi Airport:

@HardeepSPuri Just came from London AI112, it’s absolutely maniac at Delhi Airport. Asking us to go for institutional quarantine even with Negative PCR test. Didn’t mention this on your SOP.@airindiain pic.twitter.com/B13HcbgVaG — Harprit Takkar (@HarpritTakkar) January 8, 2021

On Friday, the Delhi government made a seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people arriving from the United Kingdom even if they tested negative for coronavirus. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his official Twitter handle amid rising concerns of new UK coronavirus variant. Notably, India resumed partial flight services to and from the UK from January 8.

