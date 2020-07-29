New Delhi, July 29: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ordered the delinking of hotels attached with hospitals, in view of the improving coronavirus situation in the national capital on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal said, "Some hotels were attached to hospitals to increase the number of COVID-19 beds. In view of the improving situation and all hotel beds lying vacant for the last many days, these hotels are now being released."

Arvind Kejriwal took the decision in a strategic meeting on Wednesday. According to the Delhi health bulletin, 12,633 COVID beds in hospitals and more than 4,000 beds in dedicated COVID-19 care centres were lying vacant due to the declining number of positive cases of coronavirus. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 15 Lakh-Mark After 48,513 People Test Positive in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Death Toll Mounts to 34,193.

Here's what Arvind Kejriwal tweeted:

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases is currently at 10,994. The number of people who have improved from coronavirus has jumped to 1,16,372.

