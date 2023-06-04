New Delhi, June 4: Around 100 girls and teachers were rescued through the roof after a fire broke out at a madarsa-cum-hostel in east Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that at 5.41 p.m., a call regarding a fire in a metre at a madarsa in Gali no-6, New Brijpuri near Jagatpuri police station was received and a total of 17 fire tenders were been rushed to the spot. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Madarsa in New Brijpuri, 17 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot (See Pics).

Delhi Madarsa Fire:

A fire broke out at a madarsa in east #Delhi on Sunday evening, a fire department official said. "As road is very narrow, so fire tenders are facing difficulties to reach the scene. Further details are awaited," said Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg. pic.twitter.com/Slbp4WJt6j — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2023

"Madarsa fire has been doused completely. It was madarsa-cum-hostel and around 100 girls and teachers were there... all were safely rescued/evacuted through roof to other buildings. There were two cylinders blasts leading to two firemen getting injured," he said. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

"As the road was very narrow, the fire tenders also faced difficulties to reach the scene. Building comprised of ground plus five floors and the fire was restricted only on ground floor by team DFS otherwise it would have been a disaster if it spread to the upper floors," Garg added.

