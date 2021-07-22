New Delhi, July 22: Delhi's Karkardooma court complex witnessed a movie scene when a man created ruckus and shouting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's iconic dialogue 'Tarikh-par-Tarikh' (date after date). The incident took place in courtroom number 66 in the Karkardooma Court complex. The litigant Rakesh allegedly broke computers and furniture in the courtroom. He alleged that he was not getting justice, and the court was delaying the hearing of the case. Year End Review 2020: Nine Virtual Courts Set Up, 66 High Court Judges Appointed, Over 35 Lakh Cases Handled, Says Dept of Justice.

Rakesh is a resident of Shastri Nagar in Delhi. His case was reportedly pending since 2016. Police told news agency ANI that the man also smashed the dais of the judge inside the courtroom. After the incident, Rakesh was arrested by the police. A case was registered at the Farshbazar police station. He was presented before a magistrate. He was remanded to judicial custody. West Bengal Post Poll Violence: SC Judge Recuses From Plea Against Bengal Violence, Says ‘Personal Difficulty’.

Rakesh has been booked under section 186 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and Section 427 (mischief) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

Notably, "Tarikh pe Tarikh" is a famous dialogue of Deol's movie "Damini". In the movie, the Bollywood actor played the character of an advocate who fought for justice.

