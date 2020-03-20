Delhi Metro Services to Remain Suspended During 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi Metro (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 20: Metro train services in Delhi-NCR will remain suspended on Sunday, March 22, when the country will observe a "janata curfew" as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a "Janata curfew" will be observed from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22. During the period, people have been asked to stay indoors. Delhi Malls Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

"In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed (sic)," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. "The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19," it added. Metro train services connect Delhi to Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh, in the National Capital Region.

On Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his special address to the nation, called for a "janata curfew" on Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm. "...This is a public curfew. Janata curfew means for the public, curfew imposed on public by themselves," PM Modi said. He urged people to follow this "curfew", not go out on the streets or even gather in their societies and stay inside their homes.

Earlier today, the Delhi government announced the closure of all malls in the national capital. "In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. Delhi has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. Of them, three patients were discharged after they recovered. One patient has died.