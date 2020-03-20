Delhi Malls Shut Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Arvind Kejriwal Orders All Malls to be Closed, Grocery, Pharmacy & Vegetable Stores in Them to Remain Open

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 20: On account of the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and as a precautionary measure, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to close down all malls, except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them. The number of total infected cases in the country crossed 195, according to the Health Ministry report on Friday morning.

In Mumbai, as the condition remains more critical with 52 confirmed cases, Uddhav Thackeray announced that from tonight, all workplaces will remain closed till March 31. This will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Says Govt Offices Will Work With 25% Attendance.

There have been four deaths in the country so far- one each from Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka. The country is at stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak. PM Narendra Modi on Thursday urged everyone to come together and help the nation fight the deadly disease. He urged on the importance of social distancing and asked citizens to follow 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm.

Check ANI tweet:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all Malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them) pic.twitter.com/1Q2Th7Mkwr — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

Earlier in the day, amid the increasing coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi International Airport Limited announced that all flight operations will be temporarily suspended from March 22. According to an ANI tweet, flights will remain suspended from March 22, 0001 hrs GMT at the port of origin to March 29, 0001 GMT as per the advisory issued by the Government of India.

The Government of India on Thursday issued an urgent advisory to ban commercial international airlines to operate to India for a week in an effort to curb the outspread of Covid-19.