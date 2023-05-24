New Delhi, May 24: The Directorate of Education has initiated disciplinary proceedings against a vice principal of a city government school over complaints of sexual harassment by some women teachers.

This comes after the Delhi Commission for Women received several complaints of sexual and mental harassment against the vice principal of the school for boys in the Qadipur area. Haryana Shocker: Private Company Executive Dies by Suicide After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment at Workplace in Gurgaon.

According to DCW, the complainants stated that the accused has sexually and mentally harassed the teachers of the school. The teachers had submitted several complaints against him before the higher authorities as well.

"Upon enquiry into the matter, the Commission was informed that the Staff Level Grievance Redressal Committee of the school had looked into the case and found the allegations against the accused true and had recommended his transfer/suspension," said a DCW official.

Further, the DCW also learnt that an FIR under sections 354(A), 354(C), 354(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against the said accused by another woman in 2022.

Summons was issued by DCW to the Director of Education seeking an action report in the matter.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Education appeared before the Commission on May 15 and informed that the accused vice principal has been transferred from the school. They also mentioned that the matter has been forwarded to the Local Complaint Committee of the District under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013.

However, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal deemed the action insufficient and demanded strict measures to be taken against the accused individual in the matter.

"Subsequently, the officers once again appeared before the Commission and declared that the Director of Education has taken the decision to commence Disciplinary Proceedings for Major Penalty under Section 14 of the CCS Conduct Rules 1964 against the accused," said the official.

"Some women teachers of the government school approached the Commission with complaints of sexual and mental harassment by the Vice Principal. The Commission took up the matter with the Directorate of Education and ensured action against the accused person. Sexual harassment at workplace is a stark reality world over," said Maliwal. Mumbai Court Says ‘Saying Aaja Aaja to Minor is Sexual Harassment’, Convicts Man Under POCSO Act.

"It's unfortunate that even in schools, such incidents occur. Through the efforts of the Commission, the accused person has been transferred out of the school and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him. The Commission has a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment and shall stand by the in their quest for justice," she added.

