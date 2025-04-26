On Friday, April 25, the Calcutta High Court suspended the conviction and sentence of a man who was found guilty by the trial court and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for aggravated sexual assault and attempt to rape of a minor girl. The Calcutta High Court bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Biswaroop Chowdhury in its order gave a prima facie finding that the attempt to grope the breasts of the victim would not amount to the offence of attempt to rape but would only support the charge of aggravated sexual assault. "The victim girl has deposed that the petitioner was under the influence of alcohol and tried to grope her breasts. Such evidence may support a charge of aggravated sexual assault under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012, but prima facie does not indicate commission of the offence of attempted rape," the high court said. The Calcutta High Court passed the order on an appeal moved by one Zomangaih (petitioner) who sought suspension of his sentence after he was convicted by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kurseong under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) in November 2024. Consensual Sex Between 2 Persons Having Extra-Marital Affair Does Not Amount To Luring Somebody With False Promise of Marriage, Says Calcutta High Court.

'Victim Girl Has Deposed That Petitioner Tried To Grope Her Breasts'

Attempt to grope breasts is aggravated sexual assault under POCSO, not attempt to rape: Calcutta High Court Court made the observation while suspending the conviction and sentence of a man who was found guilty by the trial court for attempt to rape. Read more:… pic.twitter.com/QiRsTiS65R — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 26, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)