New Delhi, June 22: A clash erupted between the Delhi Police and local residents of the city's Mandawali area after authorities initiated the removal of an encroached section of a temple. Delhi Police Saves Man Who Live-Streamed Suicide Attempt on Facebook.

Following the clash, a number of protesters were also detained. To maintain law and order, a significant number of police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, has been deployed in the area. DCW Asks Delhi Police to File FIR Over Online Trolls and Abuses Directed at Shubman Gill's Sister After RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

Watch PWDs Anti-Encroachment Program:

#WATCH | A large number of people protest against the removal of a portion of a temple in Delhi's Mandawali area. Police present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/9zmJAPDiq0 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

Police Brief Regarding PWDs Anti-Encroachment Program:

#WATCH | PWD's encroachment program to remove the railing of a temple was scheduled here today. We have provided them assistance and the railing has been removed. Law and order situation is normal: Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East Delhi pic.twitter.com/F9Obxu1mIp — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

The authorities have also taken precautions by erecting barricades around the vicinity. The locals have been agitating against the move since early Thursday morning. More details are awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).