The Delhi Commission for Women asked the Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) over online trolls and abuses directed at Shubman Gill's sister. The Gujarat Titans batter's sister Shahneel was the victim of online abuse after the defending champions knocked RCB out of IPL 2023. The online abuse also included threats of rape and assault. DCW, taking suo-moto cognizance, sought a 'detailed action taken report by 26th May.' 'This Shall Not Be Tolerated!' DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Vows to Take Action Against Those Abusing Shubman Gill's Sister After RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

DCW Asks Cops to File FIR Over Online Abuse Directed at Shubman Gill's Sister

Delhi Commission for Women takes suo-moto cognizance of certain social media posts targeting the sister of cricketer Shubman Gill, issues notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of FIR and orders the police to submit a detailed action taken report by 26th May. pic.twitter.com/C1pXiEnrIa — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

