Tahir Hussain, AAP Councillor, Named in Delhi Police's FIR in IB Staffer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

New Delhi, February 27: An FIR was registered against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma during the violence that erupted in North East Delhi. The FIR was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Hussain was named in the “details” section of the FIR. Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation to Families of Deceased in Violence-hit North East District.

Sharma’s family had accused the AAP councillor of being behind the murder. However, Hussain denied his involvement in the killing of the IB staffer. He said, “I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence.” Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Hits Out at Those Seeking FIR Against Him, Says 'No Question Asked to Those Talking About Dividing India'.

ANI's Tweet:

Delhi violence: FIR registered under section 302 IPC (Punishment for murder) at Dayalpur police station, AAP Councilor Tahir Hussain named in the 'Details' section of the FIR. pic.twitter.com/pLQyFyKxeo — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

The AAP councillor added that there should be an impartial probe into the incident and action should be taken against the guilty. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that any AAP member found guilty of involvement should get double the punishment prescribed in law.