New Delhi, September 5: Clear skies greeted Delhi on Sunday, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possibility of thunderstorms later in the day with the sky to remain partly cloudy for most of the day. Maximum temperature for the day is predicted to rise up to 34 degree Celsius, said the IMD.

Delhi may see light to moderate rain spells from Monday to Wednesday, IMD has predicted. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2 degree Celsius, one notch below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.8 degree Celsius. The relative humidity on Saturday was recorded at 83 percent. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat Brace for More Rains Till September 9, Rainfall to Increase in North India from Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the national capital continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 138 at Anand Vihar at 9 a.m. The main pollutant was PM10 due to high concentration of dust in the air. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

