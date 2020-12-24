New Delhi, December 24: The air quality in Delhi continued to be in the 'severe' category even on Thursday. The overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 450, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) said. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded AQI level of 404, in severe category. The AQI is in the severe category since Tuesday, with slow wind speed and low temperature allowing accumulation of pollutants. According to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, the air quality is likely to remain 'severe' this week as no major improvement is predicted till December 26. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Commission Directs Strict Enforcement of Dust Control Measures in Delhi-NCR.

The official informed that the dip in the air quality to slow wind speed, low temperature, and high humidity due to a Western Disturbance. The low temperature makes the air heavier, trapping pollutants close to the ground. Meanwhile, the average air quality remained 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad for the second day in a row on Wednesday, while it was 'very poor' in Gurgaon, according to data for a 24-hour period issued by a government agency on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI in the 'very poor' category may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, while 'severe' affects even healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. According to CPCB's Sameer app, the average 24-hour AQI on Wednesday was 472 in Ghaziabad, 476 in Greater Noida, 462 in Noida, 428 in Faridabad and 340 in Gurgaon.

