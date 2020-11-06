Karnataka, November 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday announced that they have taken the decision to not allow bursting of firecrackers in the state. The decision was taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic. From Rajasthan, Odisha, Delhi, Sikkim to Maharashtra, several states have taken the decision to ban firecrackers this Diwali 2020.

On Thursday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation announced that it will ban bursting or lighting of all fire-crackers at public places during the upcoming Diwali festival. . Diwali 2020: BMC Announces Ban on Bursting All Fire-Crackers at Public Places in Mumbai.

Karnataka Bans Firecrackers in State, watch video

Here's the list of states:

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted on Monday his government has taken the decision to ban the sale and bursting of firecrackers to protect the health of Covid-19 patients.

Delhi: In a bid to prevent the coronavirus pandemic from worsening due to increased air pollution, the Delhi government banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The ban on crackers has been imposed in view of air pollution. This time around, there is pollution and COVID-19. When firecrackers are burst on Diwali, people are unable to breathe properly for around 3-4 hours late at night due to air pollution," said Satyendar Jain.

Odisha: Odisha announced a ban on the sale of bursting firecrackers, from November 10-30.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra issued guidelines for curbing the spread of Covid-19 during Diwali, urging citizens to avoid bursting crackers.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh have banned the sale and distribution of “imported” firecrackers. The ban has been proposed in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the early winter that has set in.

