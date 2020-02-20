Donald Trump India Visit: Security Tightened Outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, View Pics

Motera Stadium Security (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, February 20: Ahead of US President Donald Trump's India visit, security tightened outside Motera Stadium, where the event will take place during his India trip. President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump are arriving in India on February 24. It was reported earlier that walls opposite Motera Stadium were painted with images and slogans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump and slogans. Both the leaders are expected to hold extensive talks on various issues including trade and defence.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had served eviction notices to 45 families living in a slum area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. The residents have alleged that they have been asked to leave because of the upcoming big event. The civic body has, however, denied such allegations. Trump will inaugurate the stadium that is named after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will also hold "Namaste Trump" event. Donald Trump Says 'I Like PM Narendra Modi, But Saving Big Trade Deal With India For Later', Watch Video.

Check ANI tweet:

Ahmedabad: Security tightened outside Motera Stadium where US President Donald Trump's event will take place. President Trump along with US' First Lady Melania Trump is arriving in India on 24th February. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JjxjK3UMgc — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Expressing his excitement for his India trip, Trump on Wednesday said, "Modi told me we will have 7 million people between the airport and the event. It's going to be the largest stadium in the world. It's going to be very exciting."

The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".