Bijnor, February 6: A 24-year-old man, Rohit Saini, died by suicide in Mudhal village of Heempur, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh allegedly due to harassment by his wife and in-laws over a INR 10 lakh divorce demand. The incident occurred on Monday, and police registered an FIR on Tuesday against his wife, Preeti, her parents, two brothers, and a sister-in-law.

Rohit, who ran a chaat shop in Jalilpur, had been married to Preeti for two years, and they had a son together. However, their relationship was reportedly strained by frequent quarrels. According to the FIR, Preeti allegedly demanded INR 10 lakh for a divorce, and when Rohit refused, her family threatened to falsely implicate him in legal cases. Unable to bear the harassment, Rohit took his own life. Ankit Kumar Dies by Suicide: Bihar YouTuber 'Rani Kumari' Who Created Reels Dressed As Girl Ended Life After Heated Argument With Mother.

On Tuesday morning, his mother, Laxmi Devi, found him hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. A suicide note recovered from the scene blamed Preeti, her mother, and her sister for his decision. It read: “Mom, please forgive me… I am ending my life because of Preeti, her mother, and her sister. Mom, don’t let Preeti see my face after I’m gone.” Agra: Young Man Threatens Suicide on Social Media After Argument with Girlfriend, Police Act Swiftly (Watch Video).

Laxmi Devi claimed that Rohit had been deeply distressed since his marriage due to Preeti’s behavior. Following the complaint, police launched raids to arrest the accused. Station House Officer Yogesh Mavi stated that an investigation is underway to verify the allegations.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

